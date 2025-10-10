Manipur Congress accuses police of obstructing youth Congress signature campaign in Imphal

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra accused the state police of obstructing a peaceful signature campaign organised by the Youth Congress at Imphal’s iconic Ima Market.

In a post on X, Meghachandra condemned what he described as “excessive actions” by police personnel who stopped the Youth Congress team while they were conducting the nationwide campaign titled “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod.”

“I strongly condemn the excessive actions of the police personnel who obstructed our Youth Congress team at Ima Market, Imphal, while they were peacefully conducting the nationwide signature campaign today,” the state Congress chief said.

The incident reportedly took place at Khwairamband Ima Keithel, less than 200 metres from the Raj Bhavan, where Congress workers were prevented from proceeding further with their campaign.



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Meghachandra said the initiative was carried out “in a democratic and non-violent manner,” as Youth Congress members went door-to-door and shop-to-shop to connect with the public and voice concerns against corruption and injustice.

“The use of police force to stop such peaceful democratic activities is unjustified and undemocratic,” he said, adding that attempts to silence young voices “only expose the fear and failure of the BJP government in Manipur.”

He urged the authorities to uphold democratic principles, respect the right to peaceful protest, and refrain from misusing police powers to suppress opposition activities.