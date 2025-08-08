CoTU seeks tribal autonomy, protests police jurisdiction extension during Manipur CS visit to Kangpokpi

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Kangpokpi, submitted a memorandum to the Chief Secretary of Manipur, Puneet Kumar Goel, IAS, during his official visit to the conflict-affected Kangpokpi district on Thursday.

The memorandum outlined the urgent concerns of the Kuki-Zo tribal community, particularly denouncing what it termed the “arbitrary extension of valley-based police jurisdiction” into the constitutionally protected tribal hill districts.

The CoTU delegation, led by Chairman Thanglen Kipgen, warned that the deployment of such police forces in the tribal areas violates Article 371C of the Indian Constitution, which provides for special administrative arrangements and autonomy for the hill regions of Manipur.

“This move not only infringes upon our constitutional rights but also seriously undermines the authority of the Hill Areas Committee,” the memorandum stated. “It has jeopardised the security, autonomy, and identity of the Kuki-Zo people.”



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The tribal body demanded the immediate withdrawal of the valley-based police units from Kangpokpi and other hill districts, asserting that their continued presence is “unacceptable and unconstitutional.” CoTU called for the restoration of traditional jurisdictional boundaries and strict adherence to constitutional provisions to protect the hill people from further marginalisation.

The memorandum was submitted during the visit of Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, who was accompanied by Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Arun Kumar Sinha, IAS.

The state’s top bureaucrat toured multiple relief camps in the district, including the Ngahmun Pre-Fabricated Relief Camp and the Mandop Relief Camp, where he interacted with internally displaced persons (IDPs) and assured them of the government’s commitment to their safe and dignified rehabilitation.

CoTU also used the opportunity to raise other pressing concerns, including the proposed premature closure of relief centres in the district. It termed the move unjust, noting that many displaced families still lack secure homes, basic amenities, or assurances of safety.

“Shutting down the camps now will only deepen the trauma and vulnerability of affected families. All centres must remain operational until peaceful resettlement is fully achieved,” the memorandum said.

Another key demand was the sanctioning of a dedicated helicopter service for Kangpokpi district headquarters. CoTU stressed that inadequate transport infrastructure has hindered emergency responses, medical evacuations, and relief operations.

“Swift aerial mobility is a necessity, not a luxury, in conflict-affected hill districts,” the group asserted, adding that a chopper service is crucial for bridging the administrative gap between the state and remote tribal populations.

The Chief Secretary later chaired a district-level review meeting focused on the implementation of tribal welfare schemes such as DA-JGUA (Development Action for Janjatiya Gram Unnayan Abhiyan) and PM-JANMAN (Prime Minister’s Janjatiya MahaNayak Anusandhan Mission). He was briefed by Hemant Kumar, IAS, SDO of T-Waichong Sub-Division, on key projects and partial resettlement efforts for displaced persons.

Before concluding his visit, the Chief Secretary interacted with civil society organizations and reiterated the state government’s intention to foster inclusive governance, peace, and long-term rehabilitation. However, CoTU’s strong push for tribal autonomy and constitutional justice reflects growing dissatisfaction with the state’s approach to law enforcement and humanitarian management in the hill districts.