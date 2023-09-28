Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be providing security to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team visiting the violence-stricken state of Manipur to investigate the death of two Meitei students.

A team of CBI led by Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar reached Imphal on Wednesday to investigate the alleged kidnapping and killing of two students days after they went missing.

In the cases registered or transferred to the CBI, teams have to visit the scene of the crime, recreate scene, collect forensic evidence, and send it to Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

"To ensure speedy investigation and keeping safety of CBI official on priority, CRPF personnel will accompany them during their visits in violence hit areas for investigation purposes," the official added.

Currently, CBI has registered 11 FIRs, including the viral video of two young tribal women paraded naked.

Further investigation is on.

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