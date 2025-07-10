CRPF’s ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ campaign inspires youth in Manipur’s Twilang region

In a resolute step towards combating drug abuse, E Coy, 112 Battalion of the CRPF conducted a One-Day Youth Outreach Campaign under the “Nasha Mukt Bharat” initiative at Gelnel Higher Secondary School, IT Road, in Manipur’s Twilang area of Kangpokpi district.

The campaign witnessed active participation from over 150 villagers from nearby communities, reflecting growing concern and community solidarity against the drug menace.

Delivering a powerful address, Dr. Umashankar Verma, Chief Medical Officer of 112 Bn. CRPF, emphasized the alarming rise of substance abuse among youth and its ripple effects on families and society. “If our youth fall into addiction, we lose our strength and future,” he warned, urging the young attendees to be the torchbearers in the fight against drugs and illegal poppy cultivation.



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A free medical check-up camp was also organized alongside the awareness event, providing vital health consultations to residents.

The CRPF’s initiative underlines the crucial role of grassroots awareness and youth engagement in building a drug-free society. With renewed inspiration and resolve, the youth of Twilang are now poised to lead their communities toward a healthier, addiction-free future.