Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 20 broke his silence on Manipur violence after a video of two-women being paraded by a mob in Manipur surfaced on July 19.

The Prime Minster in a strongly worded statement said that the chief ministers of all states should take serious note of their security preparedness and provide safety and protection to the women and children of the state.

Expressing pain over the heinous attack against the women in Manipur, the PM said that the guilty won't be spared.

"It is a dark and abominable act that has no place in our society. The perpetrators behind this gruesome act will not be spared", PM Modi said ahead of Monsoon session.

"No guilty will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. The incident that happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven", PM Modi said.

The viral video that is reported to be two-month old, shows two-women being paraded naked by a mob. As per reports, the women were allegedly gangraped before being paraded naked by the mob. According to reports, the incident is stated to have taken place on May 4, 2023.

Also read: Shaken, disgusted: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar condemns violence against women in Manipur after horrific video surfaces

Watch the complete video here:-