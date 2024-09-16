Drugs worth Rs 60,000 crore have been seized, and 18,000 hectares of poppy cultivation have been destroyed in Manipur amid ongoing crisis, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced on Monday.

The operation was part of the state's ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and illegal poppy cultivation.

Earlier today, Biren Singh attended the Golden Jubilee Celebration of All Manipur Working Journalists' Union (AMWJU) held at Loktak Hall, Manipur Press Club, Imphal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that due to the unprecedented crisis in the State people have lost their lives and many have been moved to relief camps for shelter.



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The Chief Minister appealed to the media houses of the State, in these crucial times, the media play an important role in reaching out to people with checked and verified news so that people are not carried away by false and unfounded information. The government’s war on drugs campaign is not against any community but to save the State and Nation, he added.

He also mentioned that illegal drugs worth around Rs. 60,000 crores have been confiscated and around 18,000 hectares of poppy cultivation have been destroyed till now. The government is committed to protecting reserved forests in the State.

The Chief Minister added, the Government has been extending unwavering support to the media fraternity by introducing various welfare schemes especially for them. Further, he informed us that the government welcomes any constructive suggestion and advice to bring peace as soon as possible and that collective unity is necessary to save the state.

The programme was also attended by Minister for IPR Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, President, AMWJU Bijoy Kakchingtabam, President, Editors’ Guild Manipur Shri KhogendraKhomdram and media personnel.