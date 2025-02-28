The Delhi Meetei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) welcomes the initiative taken by Arambai Tenggol in voluntarily surrendering looted arms and ammunition to the Governor of Manipur on February 27, 2025.

This act demonstrates the Meetei community’s unwavering commitment to peace and stability in Manipur.

The DMCC stated that the ongoing violence in Manipur is a direct consequence of the ethnocentric politics of Kuki separatist groups, who seek to disrupt the state’s multiethnic fabric. Manipur has always been a land of diverse communities, and attempts to divide it along ethnic lines pose a serious threat to its harmony and integrity.

Further, the body alleged that the failure of security forces to protect the Meetei community compelled its youth to take up arms in self-defense. Reports indicate that the looting of arms on May 4, 2023, and subsequent days was a direct consequence of this security failure.

The Meetei community has shown its intent to restore peace by voluntarily surrendering arms. With this proactive step, the onus now falls on the Government of India to ensure the security and protection of Meeteis. Any further attacks—whether isolated or large-scale—will be seen as the direct responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India.



Also Read: Manipur's Arambai Tenggol surrendered weapons 'to gain sympathy': Kuki-Zo organisations

DMCC’s Demands for Transparency from the Manipur Governor

At this critical moment, the DMCC demands clear answers from the Governor of Manipur regarding the following:

> How many Kuki armed groups have surrendered their weapons to the Governor?

> What concrete steps will be taken against Kuki armed groups that refuse to disarm?

> Is the extension of time for disarmament merely a tactic to delay decisive action against Kuki militants?

The DMCC stands firm in its commitment to securing the rights, safety, and dignity of the Meetei people. We call upon the Government of India to act decisively and take immediate measures to disarm all militant groups operating in Manipur, ensuring a just and lasting peace for all communities in the state.