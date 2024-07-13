The Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) set to organise a protest demonstration at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on July 28.

The protest is in response to the alleged support by central forces to armed Kuki Narco Terrorists amidst a crisis that has persisted for over 14 months.

Speaking to reporters at Manipur Press Club here in Imphal Naorem Milina, Publicity Secretary of the DMCC Women’s Wing, appealed to all communities within the state to join the protest.

She continued and said that the attacks by Kuki Narco Terrorists could potentially impact any community. The demonstration will run from 1 PM to 3 PM on July 28 and will focus on urging the central government to stop support by central paramilitary forces to Kuki Narco Terrorists and to take immediate measures to restore normalcy in the state.



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The DMCC also expressed deep concern over the use of central forces to create divisions between communities through fencing in various areas. The committee is calling for solidarity and widespread participation to address these pressing issues and ensure peace and stability in the region.

She further said that Manipuri communities staying in other states of India had assured support by joining the protest. She calls on all the CSOs and other communities of Manipur to support and join the protest.