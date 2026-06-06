Demographic Question That Will Define the Future of Manipur

Some numbers do not merely speak — they strike at the very soul of a land and its people. They force us to confront uncomfortable truths about who we are, what we have allowed to happen to our ancestral soil, and what kind of legacy we will leave for our children.



In Manipur, the dramatic proliferation of villages in certain districts over the last five decades is one such piercing signal. This is not a partisan rant. It is not a communal tirade. Rather, it is a sincere call from a concerned son of this soil to pause, reflect, and act before the window for responsible correction closes forever.



When Manipur attained full statehood in 1972, Kangpokpi district had 193 villages. By 2023, that number had surged to 713 — a staggering addition of 520 villages in just 51 years. In stark contrast, Ukhrul district saw its villages grow from 93 to only 112, adding a mere 19. Churachandpur exploded from 339 to 874 villages (+535), while Senapati increased modestly from 129 to 166 (+37).



Even after accounting for a handful of unverified or newly identified settlements, the disparity remains glaring and cannot be brushed aside as natural growth or administrative routine.



These are not abstract figures on a spreadsheet. They represent real transformations on the ground — changes in land use, political power, resource claims, and demographic weight.



Former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has repeatedly drawn public attention to these very imbalances. In his posts and statements, he has seriously highlighted the need to expose and correct the unchecked rise of illegal and unauthorized villages in the hills, arguing that this must be done firmly in the interest of Manipur’s indigenous people and the state’s long-term stability.



For voicing these concerns rooted in ground realities and administrative data, he was systematically painted as an enemy by vested interests who have benefited from or enabled this rapid settlement expansion. His warnings were dismissed as divisive, yet the numbers continue to validate the core of his message.



This is the tragedy of our times in Manipur. A leader who dared to shine light on governance failures and demographic pressures was vilified precisely by those elements that thrived in the shadows of administrative laxity.



Villages in our hills are not mere clusters of homes. They are living assertions of territorial presence. Every new village redraws informal boundaries, influences future electoral constituencies, determines access to development funds, shapes land ownership claims, and tilts the delicate demographic balance that has sustained Manipur’s unique mosaic for centuries.



When hundreds of such illegal new settlements mushroom in a short historical span while neighboring areas remain stable, any thinking citizen must ask: What forces are at work here?



Are these the result of genuine, organic population growth from within indigenous communities? Or do many stem from organized migration, strategic encroachment, opportunistic recognition of makeshift habitations, and exploitation of weak administrative oversight?



Have short-term political calculations — vote banks, appeasement, or deliberate neglect — allowed loopholes in land records, village registration processes, and border management to be exploited systematically?



These questions are legitimate. They are not born of hatred but of love for this land that has nourished our forefathers.



History records that various Kuki groups entered different parts of Manipur at various points, particularly during the British colonial era in the later part of Nineteenth century. Colonial administrators often recruited migrant hill populations as labourers, porters, and auxiliary forces for frontier control. This was part of a broader imperial strategy across India’s Northeast — a policy of convenience that paid little heed to long-term demographic consequences for native societies.



Post-Independence, successive governments at the Centre and in the state compounded the issue through inaction. Land records remained patchy. Village recognition lacked rigorous verification. Border areas saw porous management. Concerns over illegal migration were repeatedly politicized instead of being addressed through firm policy and enforcement. The result?



A slow but steady alteration of the ground reality that many indigenous voices had warned about for decades. Acknowledging this history does not mean holding today’s ordinary families responsible for the sins of colonial rulers or past politicians.



Ordinary people living peacefully deserve respect and security. But it does mean we must stop pretending that governance failures and unchecked inflows have not created serious imbalances.



To ignore this out of fear of being labelled “communal” is to betray the very future we claim to protect.



Over the last two decades, I have walked these hills and spoken with elders from different communities. The anxiety is real. Indigenous Meitei, Naga, and other native groups see their traditional lands and political space shrinking under the weight of rapid settlement changes.



Electoral constituencies get reshaped. Development resources get diverted. Cultural identity and environmental balance come under strain. It benefits only those who profit from division — whether through illegal poppy cultivation, extortion networks, or political bargaining.



The ordinary farmer, the student, the mother in the village — none of them gain from perpetual tension. N. Biren Singh’s focus on these issues was never about targeting one community for its identity.



It was about safeguarding the rights of indigenous peoples under the Constitution, enforcing rule of law, and ensuring that Manipur does not sleepwalk into a future where native sons and daughters become minorities in their own ancestral domain. For this courage, he faced relentless campaigns of vilification. Yet time and ground evidence have shown that his concerns were not imaginary.



Manipur stands at a crossroads. We can continue shouting past each other, allowing emotions to drown facts. Or we can choose the harder, wiser path — one of transparent inquiry and corrective governance.



What we urgently need is an independent, multi-stakeholder commission comprising historians, demographers, geographers, retired administrators, legal experts, and representatives from all major communities.



Its mandate should be clear: map settlement changes since 1972 using satellite imagery, census data, revenue records, and oral histories. Publish the methodology and findings openly. Recommend clear, uniform criteria for new village recognition. Suggest ways to digitize and clean land records. Strengthen border vigilance without targeting law-abiding citizens.



These steps are not anti-any community. They are pro-Manipur. Good governance benefits everyone who calls this beautiful land home.



Fifty years from now, when they look back, let them not curse us for cowardice or silence. Let them say that in a time of crisis, their elders had the courage to face facts, the wisdom to separate truth from propaganda, and the love for Manipur to build institutions that protect the indigenous character of this land while ensuring justice for all lawful residents.



The village numbers from Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Senapati, and beyond — as courageously highlighted by leaders like N. Biren Singh — are not accusations. They are mirrors. They reflect our past lapses and point to the urgent choices before us.



The records exist. Satellite images are available. Administrative files are there for scrutiny. The only question that remains is whether we, the people of Manipur, possess the collective maturity to examine them honestly, together, and act decisively for the survival and dignity of our indigenous future.