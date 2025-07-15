Displaced families in Manipur begin new capter in rebuilt homes

Amidst the continuing ethnic violence in Manipur, hope has begun to return for many internally displaced families as they move into newly constructed homes in the serene Saron Hills area of Churachandpur.

For families who have spent nearly two years in overcrowded relief camps, this relocation marks a critical step toward rebuilding their lives.

Since violence erupted on May 3, 2023, over 50,000 people were displaced across Manipur. Internally displaced persons (IDPs) have endured appalling conditions—ranging from lack of healthcare and clean water to poor hygiene and economic instability. In response, the government, under President’s Rule, has launched a three-phase rehabilitation plan with the goal of closing all 360 relief camps and resettling the displaced population by December 2025. This mission is being carried out in coordination with NGOs and local community organizations.

The land for these newly built shelters was donated by the Churachandpur MLA, and the construction was funded by the Vaiphei Baptist Church Association (VECA), showcasing a strong model of community-led development.

Sharon Hill, a resettled IDP, shared her experience: “Living here is far more relaxing and refreshing than staying in the relief center. Now we have the freedom to cook what we like and carry out daily work, which was impossible in the cramped camps.”



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Another IDP, Mangnei from Kangpokpi district, emphasized the importance of the initiative beyond comfort. “It shows what village-level cooperation and planning can achieve for peace and progress,” he said.

However, health remains a key concern in the region. District Family Welfare Officer Dr. Kholi Sania Monica confirmed that mobile medical teams are providing basic services like regular health check-ups, immunizations, and mental health counselling to those affected by the conflict. “Our health teams are doing their best, but the demand is massive and resources are limited,” she said.

Dr. Kasai, in charge of the Tubong relief camp, pointed to financial insecurity as the most pressing challenge. “Food is available, but when money is needed—for transport, medicine, or rebuilding livelihoods—it becomes difficult,” she explained.

Despite these hurdles, the move to permanent housing signals a positive shift in Manipur’s long recovery process. As government agencies, churches, NGOs, and community leaders continue to collaborate, the collective hope is to restore dignity and stability to those who have suffered most.

(Inputs from ANI)