The United States has issued a revised travel advisory for India, urging its citizens to exercise increased caution and avoid specific regions due to heightened risks of crime and terrorism. The advisory, released by the State Department, places India overall at Level 2 but elevates certain areas to Level 4, indicating a "Do Not Travel" status.

The advisory highlights Jammu and Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border, Manipur, and parts of central and eastern India, where Naxalite activities are prevalent, as areas of significant concern.

The advisory specifically warns against travel to this union territory, excluding the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh, citing threats of terrorism and civil unrest. The region has been marked by sporadic violence, particularly along the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan, affecting popular tourist destinations such as Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam. Travel within 10 kilometers of the border is advised against due to the potential for armed conflict.

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Due to ongoing ethnic-based civil conflict, violence, and crime, Manipur is designated a Level 4 area. The State Department notes that US government employees require special authorization to travel here. Portions of these regions are also marked as Level 4 due to terrorist activities. The advisory recommends reconsidering travel to northeastern states due to terrorism and violence. The advisory underscores the general risks of violent crime, including sexual assault at tourist sites, and the threat of terrorist attacks, which may occur with little or no warning at locations such as transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, and government facilities.

The US government's ability to provide emergency services to its citizens is limited in rural areas stretching from eastern Maharashtra and northern Telangana through western West Bengal. Special authorization is required for US government employees traveling to these areas.