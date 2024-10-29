In a significant step towards the upcoming Assembly elections, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Manipur announced the publication of the Draft Photo Electoral Rolls for all 60 Assembly Constituencies today. This initiative, part of the Election Commission of India's (ECI) schedule, aims to facilitate the electoral process and enhance voter participation across the state.

The Draft Electoral Rolls can be inspected by the public, political party representatives, and electors at the offices of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), as well as by visiting the CEO's official website at ceomanipur.nic.in. Political parties recognized at both the national and state levels will receive a free printed copy of the electoral rolls. Additional copies can be purchased for a nominal fee, while DVD-ROMs will be available for purchase to enhance access to electoral data.

According to the draft rolls, the gender ratio stands at 1069, slightly up from 1068 in the previous electoral rolls published on January 22, 2024. However, the Elector Population Ratio has seen a decline, recorded at 54.84%, compared to 55.54% in the previous rolls. The total number of electors now stands at 2,034,660, reflecting a net increase of 8,037 voters from the final electoral rolls of 2024, with the number of polling stations remaining steady at 2,955.

The Special Summary Revision (SSR) process begins today, allowing eligible citizens to enroll, update, or delete their names from the electoral rolls. Claims and objections can be filed from October 29 to November 28, with designated special campaign days set for November 9 and 10. The final publication of the electoral roll is scheduled for January 6, 2025.

In a bid to engage the youth, the CEO plans to launch extensive awareness campaigns in educational institutions, including universities and colleges. The initiative will see the activation of Electoral Literacy Clubs and the organization of special camps to facilitate voter registration. Additionally, a Special Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign themed "Eikhoi Voter Challasi" was launched today by CEO Pradeep Kumar Jha. Mobile vans, equipped with electoral information, will travel across the state to promote inclusiveness in the voting process.

Jha urged all eligible citizens to actively participate in the electoral process and to enroll in the electoral rolls. “Your voice matters. Come forward and ensure your name is included in the electoral rolls,” he stated.

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