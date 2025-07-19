Drug smuggling in Northeast a grave threat to nation: Former Manipur CM Biren Singh

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has raised alarm over the escalating drug smuggling network operating across the Northeast, calling it a serious threat to national security and youth welfare. His statement comes in response to a recent major drug bust in Mizoram.

Singh lauded the Assam Rifles and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for their joint operation in Mizoram, which led to the seizure of drugs worth ₹36.79 crore. “I sincerely appreciate the Assam Rifles and NCB for their coordinated operation… Such decisive action deserves recognition and continued support,” Singh wrote in a post on X.

Highlighting the scale and danger of the drug trade, Singh warned, “This massive drug smuggling network operating through the Northeast is a grave threat to the future of our country.” He recalled his government’s aggressive campaign against poppy cultivation and drug trafficking in Manipur, stressing that such efforts must be intensified across the region.



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Singh also urged authorities to ramp up their enforcement in Manipur by destroying poppy fields, which he identified as the backbone of the illicit trade. “Only a united, relentless campaign can protect our region and our youth from the devastating grip of narco-terrorism,” he said.

According to a statement, on July 17 the Assam Rifles and NCB jointly seized 642 grams of heroin and 10 kg of methamphetamine tablets from Zokhawthar in Mizoram, with a total estimated value of ₹36.79 crore. The paramilitary force reiterated its commitment to continuing such operations to curb the menace.