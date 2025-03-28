Following two massive earthquakes struck Myanmar and Thai capital Bangkok, mild tremors were also felt in Manipur's Imphal and Meghalaya on March 28.

The epicentre was in central Myanmar, about 50 km east of the city of Monywa.

In Manipur, an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale caused panic among residents of Thangal Bazar in Imphal, where many old multi-storey buildings, are located. The earthquake struck at 1:29 pm; at Latitude: 24.96 N and Longitude: 94.69 E, at a depth of 10 km.

Meanwhile, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake jolted Meghalaya's East Garo Hills region at 1:03 pm today.

ALSO READ: Earthquake saga continues: Manipur, Meghalaya experience tremors

The quake was measured at Latitude: 25.57 N; Longitude: 90.58 E and at a depth of 5 km.

However, no damage has been reported so far, police said.