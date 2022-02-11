IMPHAL: The Election Commission (EC) of India today revised Assembly elections dates for Manipur.

Now, voting for the first phase of elections will take place on Feb 28 instead of Feb 27.

Christian bodies of the state had urged the EC to re-schedule the dates as Sunday is a holy day for the community.

Christian population comprises about 41.29 per cent of Manipur's three million people.

And, the second phase of voting will take place on March 5 instead of March 3.

This is the second time the commission has revised the dates for assembly polls announced earlier.