In a rare and powerful collective stand, all editorial columns in the June 9, 2025 editions of Manipur’s major newspapers were left blank, marked only with a bold slogan: "AMWJU & EGM condemn repeated assault and intimidation of journalists."

The Editors' Guild Manipur (EGM) and the All Manipur Working Journalists' Union (AMWJU) have strongly condemned the brutal assault on two reporters of Impact TV News, allegedly by CRPF personnel when they were on duty covering a public protest at Kwakeithel at around 10 pm on June 7, 2025.



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In connection with the incident, EGM and AMWJU held a joint meeting yesterday and resolved to file an FIR in connection with the incident and demand that strong action be taken against the perpetrators to deter such impunity with which media persons have been assaulted repeatedly.

As a part of the protest, EGM and AMWJU have decided to keep all editorials on June 9, 2025, publication blank and carry a common slogan "AMWJU & EGM condemn repeated assault and intimidation of journalists".

EGM and AMWJU have also urged the relevant authority to take action so as to resolve the issue as soon as possible.