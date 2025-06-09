In a major development that has sparked tensions in the valley regions of Manipur, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Ashem Kanan Singh (46), a former Head Constable of Manipur Police, for his alleged involvement in serious criminal activities, including cross-border arms smuggling.

Ashem Kanan Singh was arrested in Imphal and is believed to have operated a network involving illegal arms trade and other unlawful acts while serving in the police force. He was dismissed from service on March 3, 2025, following internal investigations that revealed his deep links to criminal syndicates.

He was first suspended in 2020 for his alleged involvement in gun smuggling. Investigators have also confirmed that Ashem Kanan Singh was the key accused in the attack on Additional SP Amit’s residence, where he was reportedly kidnapped and assaulted.

From Law Enforcer to Lawbreaker

Once entrusted with maintaining law and order, Singh allegedly misused his uniform and authority to engage in activities that posed a threat to national security. The CBI, after building a case against him over several months, acted on concrete evidence linking him to multiple criminal cases of a grave nature.

Officials said Singh’s arrest is part of a broader operation targeting internal threats and criminal collusion within security agencies.



Also Read: Manipur police release details of arrests that sparked protests across Imphal

Unrest in Valley Areas

His arrest triggered protests in the valley areas of Manipur from the evening of June 7, with demonstrators raising slogans and blocking roads. Responding swiftly, Manipur Police and security forces brought the situation under control, avoiding any large-scale violence or damage.

The unrest reflects lingering tensions between sections of the population and the authorities, especially when action is taken against individuals with local influence or sensitive backgrounds.

Police Urge Citizens to Stay Calm

Amid growing discontent, Manipur Police has appealed to the public to refrain from supporting protests that shield individuals involved in criminal activity. In a statement, police officials emphasized that law enforcement is committed to maintaining peace and justice, regardless of an accused person's background or previous affiliations.

“We urge all peace-loving citizens to cooperate with law enforcement and not support calls for agitation in defence of those facing serious criminal charges,” the statement read.

Background of Parallel Arrests

While Singh’s arrest dominated headlines, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also reported the arrest of three insurgents involved in a deadly ambush on January 17, 2024, in Moreh, which killed two police commandos.

Although separate, these arrests collectively mark a tightening crackdown on insurgents, criminal networks, and compromised law enforcers in Manipur and surrounding regions.