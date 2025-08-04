Eight militants from four banned groups arrested in Manipur crackdown

In a major counter-insurgency operation, security forces arrested eight militants belonging to four banned outfits from different parts of Manipur on Sunday, police said on Monday.

Five active cadres of the KCP (PWG) were arrested from various locations across Imphal West, Imphal East, and Bishnupur districts.

The arrested individuals—identified as M Premkumar Singh (28), Yambem Shital Singh (39), Sorokhaibam Inaoton Singh (38), Khongbantabam Inaocha Devi (52), and Oinam Naoba Singh (18)—were reportedly involved in extortion, firing incidents, kidnapping, and possession of illegal arms.

A 9mm pistol, along with a magazine and a cartridge, was recovered from their possession.



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In a separate operation, an active cadre of KCP (Taibanganba), identified as Heisnam Bobo Singh (37), was apprehended from his residence in Haobam Marak, Imphal West. He was allegedly extorting money and issuing threats to educational institutions across the Imphal Valley.

Meanwhile, security personnel also arrested Sorokhaibam Rohit Meitei (24), a member of the proscribed PREPAK group, from Itham Thongkhong in Imphal East.

Another militant, Nepram Hari Meitei (19), affiliated with the banned KCP (Noyon) outfit, was arrested from a farm near his residence at Lamlai Chingkhu in Imphal East.

Police said all eight militants were actively involved in unlawful activities and that further investigation is underway to identify their network and handlers.