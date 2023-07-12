The European Parliament will hold an urgent debate on the Manipur situation, where the discussion on the motion will be held on July 12 and the vote on a will be done on July 13.

The development comes after a motion for a resolution was tabled in the EU Parliament by six parliamentary groups which include Left, European Socialists and Greens to regionalist parties, Conservatives, and centre-right political and Christian groups.

The motion condemned the ongoing violence in Manipur and denounced the nationalistic rhetoric deployed by leading members of the BJP party.

The European parliament further called on the government of India and local authorities to allow unhindered humanitarian aid to those affected, and for independent monitors to carry out investigations.

It further urged all sides to exercise restraint and for political leaders to cease inflammatory statements in order to re-establish trust and play an impartial role to mediate the tensions.

The parliament further called on the central government to repeal the AFSPA, in line with UPR recommendations as well as those of the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights, which calls for unimpeded internet access to be re-established.

''Call on the EU to place human rights and democratic values at the heart of its engagement with India, and jointly develop a strategy to address human rights issues, particularly those concerning ethnic and religious minorities and freedom of religion and belief,'' the motion read.

It also said that there is a need for a regular EU-India Human Rights Dialogue at the highest level establishing firm criteria and benchmarks for progress and requested that the European Parliament is regularly informed of progress.

''Instructs its President to forward this resolution to the EU institutions, Member States, and the Indian authorities,'' the motion further read.

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