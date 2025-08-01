Ex Manipur governor’s aide alleges fraud, DOB manipulation by JNMDA director-in-charge

In a startling revelation, Yumnam Ibomcha Singh, former Private Principal Secretary to the Governor of Manipur, has accused the Director-in-Charge of Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy (JNMDA), P. Bilash Singh, of serious irregularities, including falsifying his date of birth on multiple occasions and occupying the post without a valid appointment order.

Speaking at a press conference, Ibomcha termed it disheartening that JNMDA—one of Manipur's premier cultural institutions under the Sangeet Natak Akademi—is allegedly being led by someone embroiled in administrative fraud. “Immediate action is necessary to protect the legacy of this institution,” he said.

He cited documents showing three different dates of birth for P. Bilash Singh: August 1, 1970 (National Badminton Tournament certificate), August 1, 1975 (2013 passport), and March 1, 1982 (academic and 2022 passport). Additionally, he highlighted two conflicting joining reports—one dated 2005 and another retroactively marked 1998—without any official appointment order, as confirmed by 2023 RTI replies.



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The former aide also alleged that due to these discrepancies, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) had cancelled P. Bilash's passport, raising further concerns about the integrity of the recruitment process.

Calling it a “mockery of a cultural institution,” Ibomcha demanded a high-level probe and immediate disciplinary action. “If the Sangeet Natak Akademi and central authorities fail to act, it will erode public trust in bodies like JNMDA,” he warned.

He concluded that such practices not only violate institutional norms but also demoralize genuine artists and undermine the credibility of India's cultural apparatus.