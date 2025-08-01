NIA arrest over Jiribam killings sparks war of words between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups

A fresh wave of acrimony has emerged between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities following the arrest of Thanglienlal Hmar alias Boya by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the 2024 killings of three Meitei women and children in Jiribam.

The arrest, announced on July 31, prompted a strongly worded rebuttal from the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), which described Hmar as “an innocent boatman” and questioned the NIA's investigative process.

In a statement issued from Churachandpur, the KZC alleged selective justice and highlighted a series of cases involving Kuki-Zo victims—such as the alleged rape and murder of Zosangkim, the killing of ten Hmar volunteers, and the beheading of David Thiek—which they claim remain unresolved.

“The deep-rooted conflict cannot be addressed through isolated arrests,” the KZC noted, calling instead for a political resolution that formally acknowledges the separation between the two communities.

The council also criticised the release of individuals accused in the viral "naked parade" incident, even as, they claimed, Kuki-Zo individuals continue to face prolonged imprisonment without trial.



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Responding to the KZC’s claims, the Meitei Heritage Society (MHS) issued a scathing rebuttal on social media, accusing the council of distorting facts and deflecting blame.

“Even by its low standard, this is truly shameful, besides being factually incorrect,” the group stated, defending the credibility of investigative agencies like the NIA and CBI.

They pointed out that several Meiteis have been arrested by the NIA in connection with the ongoing violence, including in the very case referenced by the KZC. The CBI, they said, has chargesheeted seven Meitei individuals in the "naked parade" case.

The Society also cited instances of community-led action, such as Meitei women allegedly setting fire to the homes of the accused, as evidence of internal accountability.

Accusing the KZC of glorifying individuals involved in heinous crimes, the Meitei Heritage Society warned that continued manipulation of facts and communal posturing could further destabilise the already fragile situation.

“There is a tipping point. The so-called demand for a Union Territory under a separate administrative setup is a pipe dream,” the statement said, calling on the media to resist “narrative manipulation by organisations that propagate misinformation.”

The exchanges underscore the increasingly polarized landscape in Manipur, where communal wounds remain raw, and faith in justice mechanisms is frayed on both sides. As the state reels from continued violence and deep-seated distrust, calls for impartial investigation, political dialogue, and community accountability grow more urgent.