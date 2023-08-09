The Indian army on August 8 said it, along with the Assam Rifles, will continue to remain firm and resolute in carrying out actions to prevent any attempt that could result in further violence in strife-torn Manipur.

This comes a day after the Manipur government approved the withdrawal of the troops from the vital checkpoint at Moirang Lamkhai in Bishnupur following protests by womenfolk against the alleged brutality of Assam Rifles in the Imphal Valley.

In a press release, from the Spear Corps, Indian Army, it states- two instances have emerged over the past 24 hours aimed at maligning Assam Rifles.

While in the first case, the Assam Rifles Battalion has acted strictly in accordance with the mandate of the Unified Headquarters of strict enforcement of Buffer Zone guidelines towards the aim of preventing violence between the two communities, the second case of Assam Rifles being moved out of an area is not even related to them.



Also Read: Manipur police lodge FIR against Assam Rifles for allegedly obstructing them during search operations

An Infantry Battalion of the Army is deployed in the area (ever since the crisis erupted in May) from where the narrative of Assam Rifles being moved out has been made.

It needs to be understood that due to the complex nature of the situation on the ground in Manipur, occasional differences at the tactical level do occur between various security forces. However, all such misunderstandings at the functional level are immediately addressed through the joint mechanism to synergize the efforts for the restoration of peace and normalcy in Manipur.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police has registered an FIR against Assam Rifles for allegedly blocking their vehicle and obstructing them from discharging their duties after an altercation between the two groups last week.

The FIR was filed on August 5 when police alleged that the Assam Rifles blocked police vehicles on the Kwakta Gothol road in the Bishnupur district.

The police in its FIR claimed that they were stopped by the 9th Assam Rifles when they proceeding Pholjang Road along Kwakta as a follow-up action to conduct search operations in an arms act case in search of Kuki militants.