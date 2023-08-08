Manipur Police has registered an FIR against Assam Rifles for allegedly blocking their vehicle and obstructing them from discharging their duties after an altercation between the two groups last week.

The FIR was filed on August 5 when police alleged that the Assam Rifles blocked police vehicles on the Kwakta Gothol road in the Bishnupur district.

The police in its FIR claimed that they were stopped by the 9th Assam Rifles when they proceeding Pholjang Road along Kwakta as a follow-up action to conduct search operations in an arms act case in search of Kuki militants.

''On reaching the Kutub Wali Masjid located at Kwakla Ward No. 8 along Pholjang road the state police teams including CDO/BPR stopped and blocked their way by the personnel of 9 AR by keeping and parking their Casper Vehicle in the middle of the Kwakla Pholjang road and obstructed in discharging their law bound duty. As such arrogant act of the personnel of 9 AR giving a chance to the accused Kuki militants to escape freely to somewhere a safe zone for them,'' the police alleged in their FIR.

On the other hand, Assam Rifles has been removed from Moirang Lamkhal's checkpoint on the Bishnupur to Kangvai road.

''In partial modification of this office's order of even no. dated 3rd August 2023, the Naka/ Check Point at Moirang Lamkhal on the Bishnupur to Kangvai Road shall be manned by Civil Police and CRPF in the place of 9 AR with immediate effect and until further orders,'' an official order said from Manipur ADG said.

Also read: Manipur: Police to take charge of checkpoint at Moirang Lamkhal on Bishnupur-Kangvai Road