The Manipur government has stated that an audio clip, falsely claiming to be the voice of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, was released on social media in an attempt to derail peace initiatives in the ethnic violence-affected state.

The police have begun an investigation to find the source of the purported clip, which contains offensive comments against a community.

The government said in a statement that it has come to notice of the government that an audio recording, falsely claiming to be that of the Chief Minister, Manipur, is being circulated on social media platforms.



Also Read: Government to probe doctored audio clip of Manipur CM Biren Singh

This doctored audio is a malicious attempt by certain sections to incite communal violence or derail the process of peace that has been initiated at multiple levels.

The Manipur Police are investigating the matter to trace the origins of this defamatory campaign. Legal action will be pursued against all individuals and organizations involved.

The government urges the public to exercise caution and avoid sharing unverified information. Ensuring peace and harmony among communities is crucial at this time, and the state government will not tolerate actions that threaten the peace process.