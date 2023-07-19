A five-member fact-finding delegation of All India Trinamool Congress on July 19 assured Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey of extending cooperation to bring peace and tranquillity in the state.

The delegation informed the Governor about the shortage of essential items, especially baby food, and medicines, and discussed issues, inter alia, pertaining to restoring peace and tranquillity in the state through an amicable and peaceful dialogue.

''Today, 19th July 2023, a delegation of 4 (four) Members of Parliament of All India Trinamool Congress namely, Kalyan Banerjee, Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Dola Sen, and Sushmita Dev met Anusuiya Uikey, Hon'ble Governor and apprised him of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state saddled with the miseries faced by those displaced people who have been taking shelter in different relief camps in both the Hills and Valley Districts,'' said an official statement from the Governor's secretariat.

As per the statement, Governor made an appeal to the delegation to extend their fullest cooperation in the interest of the people of Manipur to restore peace and harmony.

''They also assured the Hon'ble Governor that they will extend cooperation to solve the issue and bring peace and tranquillity so that all those displaced people will be able to settle down at their respective places,'' the statement concluded.

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