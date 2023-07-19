The 72-hour-long total shutdown imposed by the Committee on Tribal Unity, Sadar Hills from July 16 at midnight culminated amid continuous firing in the peripheral area at Phaileng village in Kangpokpi district.

Sporadic firing which began on July 18 afternoon at around 5:20 pm continued the whole day today, July 19 with no confirmation of any casualties on both sides.

Firing and explosions sound was heard the whole day in the peripheral area of Kangpokpi district in the Phaileng area.

The CoTU's 72-hour total shutdown will be followed by various forms of democratic agitations such as sit-in-protest in the district.

The third day of CoTU's 72-hour total shutdown also witnessed the closure of all business establishments, educational institutions, government offices, and banks, while all kinds of vehicles were also off the road except the exempted vehicles such as medical and examinations.



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Volunteers, mainly the womenfolks were also seen braving the scorching heat monitoring the vehicular movement along the highway, despite security forces deployment along the highway as well.

CoTU's General Secretary, Lamminlun Singsit said that the 72-hour total shutdown was not only a demonstration of our anger and disappointment at the torching, and continuous attack and killing of Kuki-Zo villages and people but more importantly it is aim to give a strong message to stop the unceasing violence on the part of the other community.

However, they continue the violence by attacking the Kuki-Zo villages even during the total shutdown and till now attacking the Kuki-Zo village Phaileng, in the peripheral area of Kangpokpi has been under continuous attack since yesterday afternoon, he added.

He also said that violence happened in the state only when they attacked us, if they ceased their attack, violence would automatically stop.

CoTU's General Secretary continued that following the culmination of the 72-hour total shutdown this midnight, a democratic agitation in the form of Sit-in-Protest will follow as it will commence tomorrow, July 20 at Champhai Sub Division in Kangpokpi District.

The sit-in-protest will be held at various locations in the district for almost a week.

He also said that the vehicular movement of essential commodities will be open only from 6:00 am to 12:00 noon on a daily basis including business establishments in the district.

Private vehicles of all purposes will be open from 6:00 am till 6:00 pm only. There will be no movement of all types of vehicles from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am in Kangpokpi district.

Schools, both Government and private, will remain closed till further notice. This includes students from the district studying in other district schools and colleges.

The CoTU's General Secretary urged the Central Government to expedite the Kuki-Zo political talks with the UPF and KNO and bring immediate solutions in the form of separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people.