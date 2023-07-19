A five-member All India Trinamool Congress delegation will visit violence-hit Manipur on July 19, informed party leader Sushmita Dev.



The delegation will reach Imphal today and will try to meet those affected by the violence, especially women and children of all communities.



Dev through a video message on her official Twitter handle said that the delegation will be in Manipur for two days and provide all necessary aids to the victims of violence. TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was among the first to seek permission from the government to allow her visit the state, said Dev.



The delegation will also try to hear all groups, organizations and problems faced by the people, confirmed Dev.

The delegation had earlier decided to visit Manipur on July 14 but later postponed the plan to July 19.



Also read : Manipur violence: 30 persons arrested for attacking IPS officer, escort personnel in Imphal West