Condemning the dastardly attack on an IPS official and his escort personnel on July 17, the Manipur police on July 18 arrested 30 persons connected to the incident.

As per the Manipur Police, the incident took place in the state’s Kwakeithel area under Imphal West district where some armed miscreants attacked Kabib K, IPS IGP (Z-II) and also torched his convoy.

Further raids are being conducted in connection with the incident to apprehend more people involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, appropriate legal action will be taken against the arrested persons in case any deviation and obstruction.

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