Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled in the Lok Sabha the Manipur budget for 2025-26, envisaging an expenditure of Rs 35,103.90 crore, up from Rs 32,656.81 crore in the current financial year.

The state is currently under the President's Rule.

"Consequent to the Proclamation issued under Article 356 of the Constitution on the 13th February 2025, the powers of the Legislature of the State of Manipur are exercisable by or under the authority of Parliament," Sitharaman said while tabling the Manipur budget 2025-26.

The total receipts have been pegged at Rs 35,368.19 crore, up from Rs 32,471.90 crore in 2024-25.

According to documents, the capital outlay has been increased by 19 per cent to Rs 7,773 crore over the current financial year ending March 2025.



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"I am at this stage, seeking a 'Vote on Account' for the first six months of the financial year 2025-26," the Union Finance Minister said.

The Manipur's budget provides over Rs 2,000 crore under Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) and Rs 9,520 crore for social sector outlay.

For relief and rehabilitation of internally displaced persons, Rs 15 crore has been provided for temporary shelter to them; Rs 35 crore towards housing for displaced people, Rs 100 crore for relief operation, and Rs 7 crore for compensation.

A budgetary allocation of Rs 2,866 crore for 2025-26 has been made towards incentives for police personnel posted in sensitive areas.

The fiscal deficit is estimated at 3.42 per cent of the GSDP. For 2025-26, the total outstanding debt as a percentage of GSDP is projected at 37 per cent.

Sitharaman also tabled the supplementary demands for grants in respect of Manipur for the year 2024-25.

In the Budget Estimate (BE) 2024-25, the total expenditure was estimated at Rs 34,899 crore. This has been revised to Rs 32,657 crore in 2024-25 Revised Estimates (RE).

Revenue and capital receipts were estimated at Rs 27,716 crore and Rs 7,099 crore, respectively, in BE 2024-25.

This has now been revised to Rs 24,374 crore and Rs 8,098 crore, respectively, in RE 2024-25.

The fiscal deficit for RE 2024-25 is projected at 4 per cent of the GSDP.