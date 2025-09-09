Foothills naga body warns against Kuki militant camps in Manipur, submits memo to Amit Shah

The Foothills Naga Co-ordination Committee (FNCC) has submitted a strongly worded memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, opposing the proposed establishment of designated camps for Kuki militant groups in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

The representation, routed through Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, has urged the Centre to immediately cancel the plan, warning of “serious and unavoidable consequences” if the proposal goes ahead.

According to the FNCC, the proposed Sinai Camp at Sijang under Saikul police station and the Thingsat Camp at Kharam Vaiphei under Kangchup police station fall squarely within Naga ancestral territories. The body said any attempt to alter the status of these areas would constitute a “grave violation” of traditional rights and constitutional protections of the Naga people.

The memorandum expressed outrage that a ground survey had already been conducted in the area “without the knowledge, consent, or consultation of rightful landowners.” Terming the action unilateral, unconstitutional, and “deeply insulting,” the FNCC alleged that the move betrays assurances earlier given by Manipur’s Home Department that Naga sentiments would be respected while reviewing the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.



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The FNCC recalled that it had withdrawn earlier agitations in good faith after assurances by Manipur government officials, including Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) Ashok Kumar. It accused the government of backtracking on its commitments by now pushing ahead with a plan to provide “safe haven to Kuki militant groups on our land.”

Declaring that Naga communities would not permit the setting up of any such camps, the FNCC warned that they would resist “through all available means” and even mobilise volunteers to physically confront attempts at encroachment. “We reiterate, with utmost seriousness, that the Naga people are fully prepared to defend our ancestral territory with determination, unity, and unwavering resolve,” the memorandum stated, holding the government responsible for any fallout.

The FNCC urged the Union Home Minister to intervene immediately and cancel all proposals related to the Kuki camps in question. It called on the Centre to uphold the constitutional and customary rights of indigenous Naga landowners and prevent an escalation of conflict in Manipur.