Tension in Ukhrul: Militants halt passenger bus, students’ body issues strong condemnation

Tension gripped Molnom village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district September 8 morning after armed militants allegedly stopped a passenger bus traveling from Sinakeithei to Imphal, sparking fear and panic among commuters.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred around 7:30–8:00 AM when armed Kuki militants intercepted the bus along the Sinakeithei–Imphal route near Molnom. The militants reportedly seized passengers’ mobile phones and searched them to check if any photographs or recordings of a militant camp had been taken. While the devices were returned later, the armed group allegedly fired blank rounds, creating chaos and insecurity among travellers.

Footage of the incident circulated on social media, with a video posted on the Facebook page Zokhan Khaul showing armed men confronting passengers. The caption read, “Free Movement at your own risk,” underscoring the volatile security situation in the area.



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The Sagolmang Area Naga Students’ Association (SANSA) issued a strong condemnation of the act, describing it as “barbaric, cowardly, and unlawful.” In a statement signed by President Shankhui Raikhan, SANSA said such intimidation of defenceless passengers was intolerable and demanded immediate action from the authorities.

“SANSA demands that the concerned authorities immediately initiate stringent measures and bring the perpetrators to justice. It is the bounden duty of the authorities to ensure the safety of all commuters and to uphold the rule of law without compromise,” the statement read.

The student body further warned that if such incidents persist unchecked, it would be compelled to pursue stronger courses of action in defence of the security and dignity of the people.