Former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh expressed dissatisfaction with the central government's handling of the Manipur crisis, suggesting a lack of determination or a hidden agenda as reasons for the ongoing conflict.

He made these remarks during a reception programme for nine leaders who recently joined the Indian National Congress (INC) at Congress Bhawan.

The new INC members include L. Jayantakumar Singh, Ex-MLA and former NPP candidate from Keisthathong AC; O. Romen Singh, former NPP candidate from Singjamei A/C; A. Okendra Singh, Ex-Z.P. Member from Khurai A/C; L. Dhiren @ Bobo Singh, a social worker from Andro A/C; Th. John Singh, a retired government employee and former Secretary & President of JAC of AMTUC and AMGEO; L. Gyanendro @ Boi Singh, Ex-Councillor from W/No. 15, Singjamei A/C; R.K. Sachi Singh, Ex-Councillor from W/No. 17, Singjamei A/C; O. Nilachand Singh, Member from W/No. 17, Singjamei A/C; and L. Romen Singh, Member from W/No. 16, Singjamei A/C.



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Ibobi Singh stated that every problem has a solution, and the Manipur crisis can be resolved. He emphasized the central government's crucial role in ending the conflict, asserting that with will and determination, it could be addressed promptly.

During a meeting of all political parties held at the peak of the crisis, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, Ibobi Singh suggested disarmament of both the Meitei and Kuki communities as the first step, followed by political dialogue. However, he lamented the lack of pragmatic steps taken by the government so far.

"It is unfortunate that the Indian government, despite having the military might be ranked fourth globally, cannot address the Manipur conflict," he remarked.

Ibobi Singh also stressed that the central government should not accept any demands for separate administration from any community within the state, considering Manipur's territorial integrity and history.

Regarding the new members joining the party, he expressed hope that more leaders would join Congress.

The programme was attended by several Congress leaders, MLAs, and executive members.