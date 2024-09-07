Five people were killed in fresh violence in Manipur's Jiribam district on Saturday morning, police said.

One person was shot dead in his sleep while four armed persons were killed in subsequent exchange of fire, a police officer said.

Militants entered the house of the person who lived alone in an isolated location around 5 km from the district headquarters and shot him dead in his sleep, he said.

After the killing, a heavy exchange of fire broke out between armed men of the warring communities in the hills around 7 km from the district headquarters, leading to the deaths of four armed persons, including three hills-based militants, the officer said.

Further details are awaited.



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Earlier on September 6, Kuki militants deployed long-range rockets among the civilian population in 02 (two) locations of Bishnupur District, in one of which one senior citizen civilian, RK Rabei (78) of Moirang Phiwangbam Leikai, expired and 06 (six) other civilians were injured in Moirang Khoiru Leikai, Bishnupur district, said Manipur police.

The release said that the Police teams and additional security forces have been rushed in to conduct combing operations in the hill ranges adjoining the area. 02 (two) bunkers at Mualsang village and 01 (one) bunker at Laika Mualsau village of Churachandpur (03 bunkers in total) were destroyed.