Kuki militants deployed long-range rockets amongst civilians in two locations of Bishnupur district says Manipur Police.

According to a release issued by the department yesterday (September 6) late at night, it has stated that the situation in the State was tense but under control.

Today (06.09.2024), Kuki militants have deployed long-range rockets among the civilian population in 02 (two) locations of Bishnupur District, in one of which one senior citizen civilian, RK Rabei (78) of Moirang Phiwangbam Leikai, expired and 06 (six) other civilians were injured in Moirang Khoiru Leikai, Bishnupur district, it added.

The release said that the Police teams and additional security forces have been rushed in to conduct combing operations in the hill ranges adjoining the area. 02 (two) bunkers at Mualsang village and 01 (one) bunker at Laika Mualsau village of Churachandpur (03 bunkers in total) were destroyed.



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Further, Police teams of the Bishnupur District including the SP rushed to the area in where they were fired upon by suspected Kuki militants but the police team retaliated robustly and repelled the attack. A military chopper has been deployed to conduct aerial patrolling.

Senior officers of the Police including IGP and DIGP are at the spot to take immediate countermeasures and supervise the volatile situation. High level security meetings have been conducted to take stock of the law and order.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and the police are prepared to respond to any contingency that may arise.

Movement of 115 and 153 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 with respectively essential items has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.