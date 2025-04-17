Naorem Rojita Devi, a survivor of the ethnic violence that has gripped Manipur since May 2023, has emerged as a bold voice for thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

A mother of three, Rojita is currently taking shelter at the Phubala Relief Camp in Bishnupur district after her home in Churachandpur was destroyed in the conflict.

Undeterred by her personal loss, Rojita transformed her struggle into a mission for justice. She submitted a comprehensive 20-point memorandum to the Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) on April 15, demanding urgent relief and long-term rehabilitation measures for the IDP community. Copies of the memorandum have also been sent to the President of India, Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister, and other key Union ministers.

Rojita’s advocacy didn’t stop at meetings. In Delhi, she joined hands with fellow protesters at the "Koubru Kashi" demonstration and a solemn prayer meeting held by the Delhi Meetei Coordinating Committee at Jantar Mantar on April 6, further amplifying the voices of the displaced.



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Upon her return to Imphal today, she was warmly welcomed at the airport and later addressed the media at the Manipur Press Club. “We are not asking for sympathy—we are demanding justice,” Rojita said, underlining that the memorandum represents a roadmap for dignity, survival, and hope.

The 20-point charter includes demands such as UID-based IDP identity cards, structured resettlement, mental health support, access to education and healthcare, and protection of ancestral lands. It also seeks employment schemes, entrepreneurship support, voter registration, RTI access, student scholarships, and exclusive markets for IDP entrepreneurs.

Naorem Rojita’s courageous stand is a powerful reminder that even in the darkest times, individuals can become agents of change—turning pain into purpose for an entire community in need.