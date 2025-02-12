Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being on a foreign trip amid the ongoing constitutional crisis in Manipur.

In a statement, Gogoi on his X handle wrote, "The Prime Minister is again busy on a foreign trip while there is a constitutional crisis in the state of Manipur." He further blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the prolonged instability in the state, alleging that the situation has been mismanaged for years.

"Amit Shah and his advisors are as responsible for the present dilemma in the northeastern state," Gogoi asserted, holding the Union government accountable for the crisis.



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The remarks come amid escalating tensions in Manipur, where political uncertainty continues to grip the state post-Biren Singh's departure.

Gogoi’s statement adds to the growing political criticism of the BJP government’s handling of the issue.