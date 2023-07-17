The Global Manipur Federation condemns the brutal and barbaric murder of Lucy Marem, a woman from the Maring Naga tribe and daughter of Marem Thoukhal from Beaulahram village in Pallel, Chandel District, Manipur.

It is to be mentioned here that, Lucy Marem's tragic death marks yet another distressing incident of the victim of mob violence in the ongoing ethnic clashes between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities in the state of Manipur.

"This incident of mob violence serves as a sombre reminder of the pressing need for peace, harmony, and understanding among the diverse ethnic groups residing in Manipur, as well as the inherent danger posed by such acts of violence committed by a group," states a release from the Global Manipur Federation.

Further, the federation demanded swift actions to be taken by the Manipur police authorities in apprehending the individuals involved in this incident.



Also Read: Manipur violence: Woman shot dead by armed miscreants, face disfigured in state’s Imphal East district

"Their dedication in conducting a thorough investigation into this heinous crime is commendable. This serves as a strong reminder to all individuals engaged in mob violence that they will be held accountable for their actions and justice will be served. Such decisive measures contribute to upholding the rule of law and maintaining a sense of security within the community," the release added.

Earlier on July 16, a woman in her 50s was allegedly shot dead and her face disfigured by armed miscreants in the Sawombung area of Manipur’s Imphal East district on July 15 evening, according to sources.

The woman identified as Lucy Marim Maring, was allegedly shot in her face at her residence in Beaulahram village, Pallel Game Village, Zone-3 in Manipur by some armed men following which her face was disfigured.

A search and raid was carried out by the Manipur Police following which four accused have been arrested. Later, the houses of these accused were burnt down by a mob.

The accused have been identified as Konsam Naocha of Huidrom Mayai Leikai, Ongam Suraj of Keibi Heikak Mapal, Thounaojam Lata of Sawombung and Ahanthem Subita of Sawombung Maning Leikai.

The turmoil erupting in Manipur continues to escalate as there are regular reports of gun fights, arson and vandalism by armed miscreants.