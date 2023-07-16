A woman in her 50s was allegedly shot dead and face disfigured by armed miscreants in Sawombung area of Manipur’s Imphal East district on July 15 evening, according to sources.

The woman identified as Lucy Marim Maring, was allegedly shot at her face at her residence in Beaulahram village, Pallel Game Village, Zone-3 in Manipur by some armed men following which her face was disfigured.

A search and raid was carried out by the Manipur Police following which four accused have been arrested. Later, the houses of these accused were burnt down by a mob.

The accused have been identified as Konsam Naocha of Huidrom Mayai Leikai, Ongam Suraj of Keibi Heikak Mapal, Thounaojam Lata of Sawombung and Ahanthem Subita of Sawombung Maning Leikai.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Lamlai Police station in Manipur for further investigation.

The turmoil erupting in Manipur continues to escalate as there are regular reports of gun fights, arson and vandalism by armed miscreants.

More than 100 people have died due to violence related incidents across Manipur despite security personnel being deployed across the state.

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