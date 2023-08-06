Global Manipur Federation (GMF) has demanded swift and impartial justice for the three innocent Meiteis who were killed in their sleep on August 5 in Manipur's Kwakta, said an official statement on August 6.

The federation also expressed shock over the killing and torture of unarmed civilians by miscreants in Kwakta of the Bishnupur district of Manipur.

''Global Manipur Federation (GMF) condemns the heinous killing of three innocent Meiteis while they slept peacefully in the sanctity of their homes on August 5, 2023. We are shocked and deeply saddened by the killing and torture of unarmed civilians by miscreants in Kwakta of Manipur. We demand swift and impartial justice for the innocent victims and their grieving families,'' it added.

Federation further demanded to investigate the reported failure of the 9th Assam Rifles to prevent such acts of violence.

''This incident highlights a critical lapse in security measures, and we demand a thorough investigation to hold those responsible accountable. A careful examination of their actions is essential to rebuild trust and confidence among the affected communities and safeguard the protection of human rights,'' the statement read.

Furthermore, GMF highlighted incidences of miscreants targeting civilians and called for an immediate review of their role in the ongoing internecine strife in Manipur, where Meiteis have been cleansed from Moreh and Churachandpur.

''Such acts of violence are not isolated incidents, and there is a pressing need for a more offensive stance against terrorism in the region,'' it added.

GMF said that the escalating conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities demands immediate attention and resolution from all stakeholders.

''GMF urges all concerned parties and stakeholders to engage in meaningful dialogue, respect human rights, and work towards a lasting resolution that promotes peace, harmony, and unity among the diverse communities in Kwakta, Manipur, and the wider region. We can only pave the way for a brighter and more peaceful future through collective efforts and sincere commitment,'' the statement concluded.

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