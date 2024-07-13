Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said that over the past 14 months, the government has been working diligently to prevent shortages of essential items.

Singh, who travelled by helicopter to Khongsang railway station in Noney district to receive the inaugural consignment of foodgrains by train, said, "Despite various challenges in the last 14 months, the government has remained committed to ensuring that our people do not face shortages of foodgrains, essential commodities, and fuel."

He credited the cooperation of security personnel, the Food Corporation of India (FCI), railways, and the commitment of central government leaders for making this achievement possible.



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The train, originating from Punjab, carried 15 wagons loaded with 950 metric tonnes of rice.

This development represents a major step forward in improving Manipur's food distribution infrastructure. The long-distance transportation of such a large quantity of rice by rail is expected to enhance efficiency and reduce costs compared to traditional road transport methods.

Chief Minister Singh expressed his delight at the event, emphasising its importance for ensuring food security in Manipur.

The use of railway infrastructure for bulk food transportation is likely to have positive implications for Manipur's economy and food supply chain. It could lead to more regular and reliable food shipments, potentially stabilising prices and improving access to essential grains for the state's population.