Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said that the state government will leave no stones unturned to end corruption, drugs menace and will not tolerate any kind of anti-national, anti-state and anti-social issues.

The chief minister said this while he was honoured as best CM by vernacular evening newspaper Kangleipakki Meira during its 42nd foundation day held on January 2 Pillow Library Ground Imphal West.

Singh said that the present government will not compromise in the areas which will spoil the future of Manipur.

Great achievement has been brought under War on Drugs campaign launched by state government in 2017. The total poppy cultivated areas during 2017-2018 was 7600 acres but it has been reduced to 1100 acres in 2022 as per government survey. The state government is constantly providing alternative livelihood support to poppy cultivators, he added.

He also informed that as a source of motivation union minister of Home, Amit Shah, will present award to those who had shifted to alternative source of livelihood after giving up poppy cultivation, during his upcoming visit in Manipur.

Also read: Former poppy cultivators decry state government lackadaisical attitude to provide alternate livelihood - Manipur: Former poppy cultivators decry state government lackadaisical attitude to provide alternate livelihood

Emphasising the extensive deforestation in majority of hill areas of state, he said that the state is facing acute shortage of water despite the fact that the state is bounded by hill in all four sides and faces impact of climate change. Apart from this, due to massive deforestation condition of Loktak Lake is worsening as its shape, size and depth is decreasing.

“It is high time for the society to deliberate on important issues instead of wasting time in non-issues. For better future, there is a need of cooperation from legislative, executive, judiciary and public,” he expressed.

Editor in-chief of Kangleipakki Meira, Wangkhemcha Shyamjai said that comparing to past some years, law and order of the state has been improved tremendously and many visible changes has also been witnessed.

In this era of social media, it is not an easy task to work as hardcore journalist. Many media houses have reached to such a condition of downsizing the staff strength. The state government should look into this matter seriously as social media is not always a credible form of journalism.

During the function various awards were also presented.