Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla today launched the ‘Addiction Free Manipur Campaign’ at Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

The campaign is being organised by Brahma Kumaris in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, GoIunder Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) – a flagship program of the Ministry.

The campaign aims to tackle the problem of substance abuse across the state through awareness generation, mass mobilisation and community outreach targeting vulnerable groups and general masses.



Launching the campaign at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, the Governor said, that the issues of drug abuse and addiction is one of the many challenges that require community participation and collaboration between Governmental and non-governmental organisations.



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He further stated that under NMBA, plans have been formulated to reduce drug abuse in the country.

Altogether, 372 districts in the country have been covered. He stressed that prevention through awareness campaigns is crucial to tackling the problem effectively.

The Governor commended the initiative taken up by Brahma Kumaris, stating that such efforts towards making India a drug-free nation are highly commendable.

The Governor urged everyone, particularly the youth, to support this movement, come together to combat the menace and contribute towards achieving a developed India (Viksit Bharat) by 2047.

Dr. Banarsilal Shah, Secretary, Medical Wing, Mt. Abu, Rajasthan; Dr. Swapan Gupta, Associate Professor of Neurology, GB Pant Institute, New Delhi; Prof. RK Lenin Singh, President, Indian Medical Association, Manipur State Branch and BK Nilima, In-charge of Brahma Kumaris, Manipur among others attended the program.