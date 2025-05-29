In a significant step toward sustainable agriculture, the Green Foundation, based in Kwakeithel Thiyam Leikai, Imphal, has released five new high-yielding, multiple disease-resistant rice varieties to revitalize rice cultivation in Manipur. Named after Meitei gods and goddesses—Numit Phou, Ningthou Phou, Imoinu Phou, Panthoibi Phou, and Laisana Phou—these climate-resilient varieties promise to transform farming by reducing costs and increasing yields.

Traditional rice varieties in Manipur are highly susceptible to diseases and pests, requiring heavy pesticide and fertilizer use. Farmers typically spend Rs 20,000–22,000 per sangam (excluding labor) but yield only 25–26 bags, leaving minimal profits. This has led to a decline in rice farming. However, varieties like CAU-Selection 1 and Lamyanba Irabot Phou, released in 2006, have shown that disease-resistant crops can significantly cut costs and boost profits.

Developed over eight years of field trials by Prof. (Dr.) Naorem Iboton Singh, former Dean of Agriculture at Central Agricultural University, Imphal, these new varieties are low-maintenance, early-maturing (115–120 days), and require less water and nitrogenous fertilizers. Standing approximately 4 feet tall, they are resistant to major diseases (neck blast, bacterial leaf blight, sheath blight, and more) and pests (stem borer, gall midge, brown plant hoppers). They thrive in current global warming conditions and use silicon-based bio-fertilizers to meet nitrogen needs.

Numit Phou, a mutant of Lamyanba Phou yielding over 35 bags per sangam with 15 effective tillers and golden grains that fade from purple at maturity; Ningthou Phou, a Chakhao Amubi and Karnal Basmati cross producing over 33 bags per sangam with 10+ tillers, named after the Meitei god of agriculture; Imoinu Phou, a Moirangphou Khokngangbi and Shia-tia-tsao cross yielding 33 bags per sangam, named after the goddess of prosperity; Panthoibi Phou, also a Moirangphou Khokngangbi and Shia-tia-tsao cross, producing 30 bags per sangam with long, cylindrical grains, named after the goddess of civilization and fertility; and Laisana Phou, a Chakhao Amubi and Karnal Basmati cross yielding over 35 bags per sangam with light purple grains, named after the consort of Nongda Lairen Pakhangba.

At the release event, attended by the Chief Guest, President, and scientists, Prof. Naorem emphasized the cultural significance of naming these varieties after Meitei deities, urging younger generations to preserve their heritage while promoting sustainable farming globally.

These varieties offer hope for Manipur’s farmers, promising higher yields, lower costs, and resilience to climate challenges, potentially reversing the decline in rice cultivation.