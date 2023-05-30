In a tense and escalating situation, a fierce gunfight has broken out between the Arambai Tenggol militants and the 37 Assam Rifles column in Manipur, as confirmed by sources.



The clash, which involves surrendered Valley-Based Insurgent Groups (VBIG) militants, has put the region on high alert.

The incident took place at around 5:30 PM in the evening on May 28 at Serou, Sugnu in Manipur.

The surrendered VBIG militants have now joined forces under the banner of Arambai Tenggol. What was once believed to be a peaceful transition has taken a violent turn as these militants, armed with weapons allegedly provided by state Meitei commandos, engage in a confrontation with the 37 Assam Rifles.

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According to reports, the surrender of over 500 militants last year was seen as a step towards peace and integration into non-SoO (Suspension of Operations) groups. However, to the surprise of many, a significant portion of these surrendered militants later joined the ranks of Arambai Tenggol, leading to the current clash against the security forces.

Further updates on the ongoing confrontation between the Arambai Tenggol militants and the 37 Assam Rifles are awaited.