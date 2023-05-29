Army apprehended three persons with arms and ammunition at New Checkon in Manipur’s Imphal East District.

Acting on inputs from intelligence about a plot to attack security forces around City Convention Centre, Imphal East District, the Army set up Mobile Vehicle Check Posts (MVCP) in the area and apprehended the three armed miscreants.

The three accused were apprehended along with an INSAS rifle with a magazine, sixty rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, a Chinese hand grenade and a detonator.

Also Read: Manipur: Miscreants attempt to damage Wainem Bridge

On May 27, a distressing report surfaced, revealing the attempt by unidentified miscreants to damage the Wainem Bridge, posing a grave threat to the transportation network.

The miscreants managed to dislocate three panels of the bridge, necessitating urgent repairs to reinstate its functionality.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, the Indian Army swiftly mobilized an operational team to counter the imminent disruption. Equipped with a recovery vehicle, the Army column promptly arrived at the scene, fully prepared to face the challenge head-onThe Army quickly assessed the damage and devised a strategy for repair.

