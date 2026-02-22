Hindu Samelan in Manipur's Imphal highlights unity, social reform and cultural awakening

A Hindu Samelan organised by the Hindu Samelan Samiti, Mantripukhri, was held at Kalibari Mandir in Mantripukhri on February 22, bringing together devotees and community members from different parts of Manipur.

The programme focused on the theme of unity and social awakening within the Hindu community. Baisistha Bujarbaruah, Assam Kshetra Pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), attended as the chief speaker.

Addressing the gathering, Bujarbaruah described Sanatan Dharma as an ancient spiritual tradition rooted in universal welfare. Referring to the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world as one family—he said the core message of the tradition is the well-being of all. Quoting the Sanskrit verse “Sarve bhavantu sukhinah, sarve santu niramayah,” he emphasized that the spiritual vision of Hindu thought seeks happiness and health for every being without distinction.

He further stated that the ultimate aim of human life lies beyond material success and involves self-realisation and recognition of the divinity within. Highlighting nature worship in Hindu traditions, he said divinity is regarded as omnipresent.

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Speaking on the occasion, Khwairakpam Rajen Singh, Karyawah of Assam Kshetra RSS, stressed the importance of unity, noting that social disunity had historically weakened society. Citing the Seven Years Devastation in Manipur, he said internal divisions had often led to collective suffering.

Rajen Singh elaborated on the RSS initiative “Panch Parivartan” (five social transformations), which includes promoting social harmony, strengthening family values, encouraging citizen responsibility, advancing environmental awareness, and fostering self-reliance through the use of indigenous products.

He called for ending discrimination in all forms, reviving family bonds through shared practices, fulfilling civic duties alongside demanding rights, conserving water and protecting the environment, and adopting sustainable lifestyles.

The Samelan concluded with cultural performances by local artists, creating an atmosphere of devotion and community participation.