From Sanjenthong 1873 to Singjamei 2026: Anthony Naulak's Journey Back to Peace

As I sit here contemplating the enduring spirit that has kept Manipur from fully fracturing, my mind travels back across more than 150 years to the banks of the Sanjenthong in 1873. It was a time of deep tension: Raja Goukhothang Guite had been captured and died in Imphal jail the previous year, heightening mistrust between the Meitei kingdom and the Zomi-Paite people of the hills.

However, in that significant moment, Maharaja Chandrakirti Singh and Sumkam Guite, son of the deceased Raja Goukhothang chose reconciliation over continued conflict. Witnessed and recorded by British Deputy Commissioner John Butler of Cachar, they performed a solemn peace treaty at Sanjenthong on the bank of Imphal river.

The oath they swore was poetic and absolute: peace between the two, Manipur kingdom and Guite clans would last until the sun rose in the west, until rivers flowed uphill, until hair grew on stones, impossible conditions meant to guarantee an unbreakable, eternal bond.

This was no casual agreement; it was a ritualistic vow forged when Manipur stood as a sovereign kingdom, long before British forces overthrew it in 1891. The Sanjenthong vow or treaty, marked a deliberate choice to prioritize coexistence despite past bloodshed.

It stands as powerful evidence that our peoples have historically found ways to bridge divides, swearing by the impossible to make harmony possible. That legacy feels vividly alive today, reminding me that unity is woven into the fabric of our shared history.

On 21 February 2026, as fragile peace begins to take root in Imphal following the eruption of violence on May 3, 2023, I witness a modern echo of that 1873 vow in the courageous steps of one ordinary man: Anthony Naulak. A 41-year-old Paite-Zomi from Churachandpur, Anthony challenge the separatist ideology and return to Singjamei Chingamakha Yanglem Leirak in Imphal East.

He came to visit his Meitei mother-in-law, Okram Ruhini, accompanied by his wife Okram Jaya Devi, married in 2018 and their young daughter. What could have been a private family reunion became a symbol of hope: a son-in-law seeking blessings after nearly three years of enforced separation, while also advocating for the rights and welfare of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from all communities.

To me, Anthony’s journey from Delhi, where his family had sought safety, back to his in-laws’ home in Singjamei is far more than personal; it revives the essence of Sanjenthong in the most relatable, human form.

Amid politicians’ statements and CSO deliberations, here was an everyday citizen refusing to let hate define his actions. Earlier, he filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Supreme Court to draw attention to the suffering of IDPs—displaced, struggling, and forgotten across ethnic lines. His quiet determination shows that real bridges are built not in conference halls but through individual acts that defy division and honor family ties.

Anthony Naulak stands apart from others who have crossed ethnic lines in Manipur's fractured landscape, not least because his actions are rooted in sustained, selfless advocacy rather than isolated personal risk. While tragedies like the brutal murder of Mayanglambam Rishikanta, Anthony's visit to his Meitei in-laws in Singjamei was different in purpose and spirit.

Rishikanta's journey ended in violence, a stark reminder of hatred's grip in the hills which need immediate treatment; Anthony came openly in the Imphal, not just for family reunion after three years of separation, but primarily to knock on the doors of government officials and pursue legal remedies for the broader suffering of IDPs from all communities.

For years, Anthony has fought tirelessly for IDP rights, filing multiple Public Interest Litigations (PILs) in the Manipur High Court and escalating them to the Supreme Court, demanding fair aid, better food, medical camps, sanitation, and transparency in relief camps across Churachandpur and beyond.

He has done this not for personal gain, but as a displaced person himself (originally from Imphal with roots in Churachandpur), often supported steadfastly by his wife Okram Jaya Devi, who stands by him in this mission. His recent trip to Imphal was an extension of that fight: to meet authorities, highlight IDP hardships, and push for equitable solutions that transcend ethnic divides.

Critics may dismiss his visit as merely personal or claim it doesn't represent the larger Paite-Zomi or Kuki-Zo community, labeling it self-serving. Yet such views miss the point entirely.

Anthony doesn't pretend to speak for everyone; his lone, courageous presence, backed by assurances of safety, proves something far more powerful: that a single spark of goodwill, driven by genuine concern for the vulnerable, can still ignite hope.

In a state weary from violence, his quiet determination to seek support from both Meitei and hill communities for IDPs shows that tinder lights of humanity persist. One man's principled stand, amplified by family solidarity and a higher cause, reminds us that Manipur's bright future isn't built on grand gestures alone, but on individuals like Anthony who refuse to let darkness win.

This spirit of bridging historical gaps finds a parallel in earlier efforts to recognize shared pasts. In 2022, former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh played a notable role in acknowledging the legacy of Raja Goukhothang Guite, particularly around the 150th anniversary of his death on April 30, 1872. On April 21, 2022, he publicly acknowledged about the presentation of a painting of Raja/Ukpipa Goukhothang and a bronze gong by the Zomi Chiefs Association (ZCA) and the Raja Goukhothang Guite Memorial Trust, cementing stronger bonds between the two communities.

In another gesture that beautifully aligns with Anthony Naulak’s recent peace mission, newly selected Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh personally met BJP MLA Pu Vungzagin Valte at Imphal Airport on February 8, 2026, as ailing Valte was airlifted to Delhi’s Medanta Hospital for critical treatment. The CM, who had arranged an advanced life-support ambulance from Churachandpur and monitored Valte’s condition overnight, received him warmly around 4:20 pm, spoke encouraging words to his family, and said, “Pu Valte, please come back after you have fully recovered. I will wait for your return.”

Coming just days before Anthony’s courageous crossing of buffer zones to visit his Meitei in-laws in Singjamei and advocate for IDPs, this act of personal care from the new CM sent a strong message of humanity across divides, echoing the reconciliation spirit that Anthony embodied and that Pu Valte had long upheld, even in suffering. Though Pu Valte sadly passed away on February 20, 2026, the CM’s involvement remains a touching symbol of the goodwill and unity that ordinary efforts like Anthony’s continue to foster in Manipur.

In the spirit of the compassion he showed to Pu Vungzagin Valte during his final airlift, and the tributes to the demise of the leader yesterday, announcing three days State mourning, I sincerely believe Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh should meet Anthony soon.

A personal conversation with this peace messenger would send the strongest possible signal: that the government not only welcomes those who cross divides for family and humanity, but actively listens to voices championing the welfare of every displaced Manipuri, regardless of community. Such a meeting could light a path toward genuine, inclusive reconciliation, turning one man’s brave footsteps into a shared journey for our state’s brighter future.

I am profoundly grateful to the national media, local print outlets, and online platforms that covered Anthony’s homecoming with warmth and responsibility. In a landscape too often filled with conflict-driven headlines, these journalists highlighted the emotional reunion, the tears and joy of Okram Ruhini seeing her son-in-law after so long, and Anthony’s heartfelt plea for IDP support, including medical care, financial aid, and education.

By choosing to amplify stories of kindness and shared humanity, they reminded the broader world that Manipuris retain deep compassion even after profound pain. Their positive, balanced reporting countered cycles of negativity, fostering hope and encouraging more such gestures.

Journalism of this caliber doesn’t just document events. It helps mend societies by focusing on light amid shadows.Imphal’s current calm made Anthony’s visit possible without incident. Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand’s assurance of safety for Kuki and Zomi communities in the capital proved reliable. Security forces maintained vigilance, preventing disruptions from anti-social elements.

The COCOMI’s declaration that all communities are welcome reinforced a sense of security. No harm came to Anthony, even as the memory lingers of a Meitei man’s brutal murder in Churachandpur in January 2026 while visiting his fiancée. This stark contrast marks genuine progress: one act of goodwill can start to heal what seemed irreparable.

Unfortunately, Social media saw limited backlash—under 100 voices, mostly rooted in lingering anger and distrust. I understand that pain. The trust deficit runs deep after years of horror: the Iroisemba killings of an infant Kuki boy with his mother and aunt; Jiribam’s tragedy claiming an eight-month-old and family; the unending sorrow of parents like those of Linthoingambi and Hemjit; the recent cold-blooded murder of Mayanglambam Rishikanta.

These cannot be forgotten, nor the need for law and order to reach the hills and hold accountable those spreading hate.

Still, humanity persisted through the darkness. Documented stories abound of Meiteis sheltering Kukis, Paites, Hmar, Vaiphei etc and these communities protecting Meiteis, neighbors risking lives for one another. These are facts, not fables.

When Nagas and Kukis endured a brutal five-year conflict from 1993 to 1998 that claimed around 1000 lives and left deep scars, or when Kukis and Paites clashed fiercely in 1997-98, destroying over 50 villages, displacing thousands of people, and causing 352 deaths, both sides eventually found paths to forgiveness and peaceful coexistence despite the immense bloodshed.

Today, these communities live side by side in many hill areas with relative harmony, having moved past cycles of revenge through dialogue, shared hardships, and a recognition that perpetual enmity serves no one.

So what logic justifies some voices now insisting on permanent separation from Meiteis, Thadou, Hmar, Paite, Vaiphei, and others, especially when acts like Anthony Naulak's courageous coming to Imphal show that family ties, shared humanity, and advocacy for all IDPs can still bridge divides?

The late Pu Vungzagin Valte spoke of peace and united Manipur even on his deathbed. His example calls us to dialogue over division. If forgiveness was possible after such historical carnage, why cling to division now, when small sparks of goodwill prove unity remains within reach and separation risks deepening wounds rather than healing them?

Sanjenthong was crafted to endure beyond temporary strife.True peace emerges from the ground, not polished speeches or press releases chasing likes. Leaders earn praise for unity rhetoric, but a common man like Anthony, living it through family reunion and advocacy, faces suspicion. This inconsistency must stop. We safeguard elite words but challenge ordinary bravery.

I am deeply grateful to our Meitei CSO leaders and Meira Paibis for refraining from issuing any condemnation of Anthony Naulak’s visit. Their restraint is a powerful signal: it shows that Meitei civil society organisations are open to welcoming genuine peace messengers from any community, and ready to support those who cross divides with goodwill, family ties, and a sincere commitment to healing and coexistence.

In the past year, many have championed peace, development, and coexistence. Their restraint is meaningful. I hope some will now connect with this Paite brother to foster genuine conversation.

When another Thadou brother, Michael Lamjathang can live in Imphal and push for unity, why not Paite, Hmar, and Vaiphei brothers?

Anthony’s journey invites rebuilding. He feared no reprisal in Churachandpur, believing his intentions, to help the suffering and highlight issues would be understood. To skeptics, he said: prioritize aiding those in pain.

Okram Ruhini expressed it best: aged and longing for family, her sole desire is peaceful life with loved ones. Her joy at the reunion after three years mirrors Manipur’s deepest yearning.Politicians, CSOs, and forward-thinking people merit credit for Imphal’s stability, no hate speeches, no separatist calls from authority figures. Security has contained disruptions.

Yet healing requires forgiveness alongside memory. From Sanjenthong 1873 to Singjamei 2026, the thread is unbroken: peace sworn by impossibilities, now embodied in one man’s footsteps home. Anthony Naulak’s journey revives that ancient promise in our time.

In a state bearing deep scars, his courage ignites fresh hope.Thousands like him exist, defying separation, valuing family and humanity above politics. Let us give them room. Let grassroots reconciliation take hold. Leaders may follow, but ordinary people like Anthony must lead the way.

Manipur’s future rests not in division but in reclaiming our shared vows and cherishing small, brave acts. Moved by Anthony and the timeless oath of Sanjenthong, I hold faith that more will walk this path, until peace proves as certain as the impossibilities our ancestors dared to invoke.

