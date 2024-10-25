Security forces seized huge cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur's Imphal East, Thoubal and Chandel districts, a police statement said on Friday.

Four live hand grenades, one detonator, one 9mm pistol with magazine, one .32 pistol, one wireless radio set, 30 live ammunition, 31 blank cartridges, one explosive weighing about 2.5 kg, one 303 rifle, one 12 bore double barrel gun and one Pompi gun were seized from Leirong Vaiphei village in Imphal East district, it said.

From B Phainom village in Thoubal district, security forces seized one 9 mm SMG carbine along with a magazine, two SMG carbine magazines, one hand grenade, 13 live rounds, one detonator, two tear smoke shell soft nose, and two radio sets.



Also Read: Manipur Police, SBI forge deal to enhance financial security for officers

Manipur's police force secured a financial benefits package through a new agreement with the State Bank of India (SBI) on October 24. The deal promises accident insurance coverage up to Rs 1 crore for police personnel, marking a major development in financial protection for law enforcement officers in the northeastern state.

IGP (Administration) Konsam Jayanta and SBI Regional Manager Khumukcham Okendra Singh signed the Memorandum of Understanding at the Director General of Police office, with DGP Rajiv Singh witnessing the ceremony.

The salary package introduces substantial insurance benefits, including an additional coverage of Rs 10 lakhs, alongside specialised financial services for police families. This marks the first such comprehensive financial agreement for Manipur's police force.