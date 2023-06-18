Hyderabad Unau Tribal Forum has demanded immediate imposition of President's Rule in Manipur in the wake of unrest in the state.

It further demanded the Centre to immediately dismiss the Biren Singh-led BJP government which has completely failed to maintain law and order in the state even after more than a month of the outbreak of violence.

The members of the forum further said they are deeply disturbed by the ongoing violence in Manipur, an important border state of the largest democracy in the world.

''The current violence that initially bears the imprint of ethnic cleansing of Kuki-Zo tribals in Imphal is transforming into an open civil war, where the state government is seen to be fully complicit to and actively aided the Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun—two radicalized and armed frontal organizations—in launching relentless genocidal attacks on the Kuki-Zo foothill villages,'' the forum said in an official statement.

The forum also demanded Supreme Court (SC) to directly monitor the three-member Commission of Enquiry instituted by the Home Ministry in the state so that accountability is fixed from the top and justice delivered expeditiously.

''The immediate prosecution and banning of militant armed outfits like Meitei Leepun and Arambai Tenggol which are the main perpetrators of violence in the state under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2019,'' the statement read further.

The forum demanded to initiate a time-bound dialogue to expeditiously consider and accommodate the popularly supported demand of the 10 Kuki-Zo Members of Manipur’s Legislative Assembly for a separate administration as the violence has already effectuated complete physical and emotional separation between the Kuki-Zo tribal groups and the valley-based Meiteis.

''The deployment of over 40,000 central paramilitary forces in the state have ensured certain level of security for the villages, but their role continues to be circumscribed only to ‘aid’ the civilian authority in maintaining ‘law and order’,'' the forum alleged.

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