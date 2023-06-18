Amid the crisis in the state, Manipur observed the 22nd The Great June Uprising Unity Day in low key commemorating 18 martyred souls who had sacrificed their lives during the agitation to save unity, integrity, and territorial boundary of Manipur in the year 2001.

The programme was organized by a core committee consisting of United Committee Manipur (UCM) and All Manipur United Club Organisation (AMUCO) at Kekrupat under Imphal East on June 18.

Unlike previous years, the day was observed on a low scale by paying befitting floral tribute to 18 martyred. However as usual many people came to attend the function.

Addressing the media at the sidelines of the function, the president of All Manipur United Club Organisation (AMUCO), Pheiroijam Nando Luwang said that observance of Unity Day symbolizes the commitment to the protection of unity and integrity of Manipur.

''Every section of society must have knowledge about the adoption of divisive policy in Manipur by the government of India. People should oppose such policy at any cost,'' he added.

He expressed his dissatisfaction over the central government not to able to address the present crisis in Manipur, adding, ''The crisis erupted on May 3, however, the government of India is not taking any appropriate action against those miscreants.

“Where have all the central security forces gone who have been sent to control the violence. Is there any democratic norm existing in Manipur at present,” he questioned while condemning the inability to end the crisis.

He also alleged that miscreants are projecting to fragment the unity and territorial integrity of Manipur. The stand of miscreants is totally against the sentiment and interest of the people of Manipur. The people of Manipur will stand as a solid block to fight any organizations that is making an attempt to disintegrate the unity and integrity of Manipur.

“We are here to face any kind of challenges to protect the unity and territorial integrity of Manipur. As long as the Kekrupat (the place where 18 souls had rested during the 2001 territorial boundary protection agitation) exists, any attempt for the disintegration of Manipur will be fruitless,” he said while urging miscreants to withdraw their demand for separate administration.

He also requested civilians to make an appeal to miscreants to stop violence and withdraw their stand.

President of UCM, Joy Konthoujam also reiterated the stand for the protection of unity and integrity of Manipur.

It may be mentioned that on June 14, 2001, the government of India signed the amended ceasefire agreement with the NSCN (IM) inserting the words “without territorial limits”. Manipur objected to it as this has serious implications. On June 18, all sections of people came out voluntarily in the streets and staged protests, and agitations demanding the withdrawal of above mentioned three words. During this process of agitation, many people were injured and 18 people had laid down their life.

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